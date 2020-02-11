Cedar Capital LLC Invests $261,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $153.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $166,038.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,900 shares of company stock worth $4,621,630. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.12.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

