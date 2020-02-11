Cigna’s (CI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $5.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CI. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.05.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $210.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cigna has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $9,232,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Cigna by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

