Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CM. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.12. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

