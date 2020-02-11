Wells Fargo & Co Raises Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $111.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Choice Hotels International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.18.

CHH stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $76.20 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

