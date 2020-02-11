Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $38.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.
CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.
CCS opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.
Century Communities Company Profile
Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
