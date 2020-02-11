Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) PT Raised to $38.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

CCS opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.83. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.00 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

