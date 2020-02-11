Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCJ. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cameco and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 107.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.63. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 426,123 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after buying an additional 628,050 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,169,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after buying an additional 274,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 33.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,691,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,273,000 after buying an additional 420,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.