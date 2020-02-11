Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardinal Health exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues outpaced the consensus mark. Cardinal Health’s Pharmaceutical segment witnessed solid growth in Pharmaceutical Distribution and Specialty Solutions customers. Apart from these, the company’s extension of agreements with CVS Health, collaboration with PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy and buyout of mscripts instill optimism. Shares of Cardinal Health outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Meanwhile, contraction in gross margin remains a woe. Huge investments in Pharmaceutical IT platform and lackluster generics performance are likely to limit the company’s operational efficiencies in the upcoming quarters. Intense competition and customer concentration are other concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Cardinal Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $60.48.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 45.21% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 140,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 57.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

