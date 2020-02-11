ValuEngine Upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $228,852. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 355.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

