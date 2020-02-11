Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Barclays reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $82.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.01.

Ball stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. Ball has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.05.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ball will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $14,731,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 59,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

