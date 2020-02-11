Needham & Company LLC Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $55.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $59.23 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,892,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

