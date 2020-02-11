Needham & Company LLC Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $55.00

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BILL opened at $59.23 on Friday. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. August Capital Management V L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $294,231,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,892,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,903,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cigna’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks
Cigna’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Wells Fargo & Co Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $111.00
Wells Fargo & Co Raises Choice Hotels International Price Target to $111.00
Century Communities PT Raised to $38.00
Century Communities PT Raised to $38.00
Cameco Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Cameco Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardinal Health to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cardinal Health to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report