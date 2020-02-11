Credit Suisse Group Raises Drax Group (LON:DRX) Price Target to GBX 325

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Drax Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 333 ($4.38) to GBX 535 ($7.04) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 362.67 ($4.77).

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 286.40 ($3.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 290.19. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

