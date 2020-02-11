Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adtalem reported better-than-expected results in second-quarter fiscal 2020. The top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6% and 5.6%, respectively. Revenues grew 4.8% and earnings remained flat year over year. Growth of the RN to BSN program was nullified by higher investments in marketing and student recruitment to boost enrollments and revenues. However, shares of Adtalem have sharply declined in the past year. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations declined 9.4% year over year. Although its cost-saving initiatives, transformation strategy and continued focus on stackable programs should drive growth, we wait for better visibility. Bottom-line estimates for fiscal 2020 have been stable over the past 60 days, limiting the stock’s upside potential.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.74 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 9.25%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 245.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

