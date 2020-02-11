Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $271.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

