Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Cut to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 148 ($1.95) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 200 ($2.63). Societe Generale’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMG. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 186.69 ($2.46).

Shares of RMG opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 214.41. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 186.80 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 295.50 ($3.89). The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41.

In related news, insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Rico Back acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £537,000 ($706,393.05). Insiders acquired a total of 616,818 shares of company stock valued at $126,917,390 over the last ninety days.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

