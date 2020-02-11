HSBC (LON:HSBA) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 655 ($8.62) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 635 ($8.35). Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HSBA. Citigroup lowered HSBC to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.67 ($7.91).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 591 ($7.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 583.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 599.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 687.70 ($9.05).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.