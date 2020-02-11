Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.36.

ARMK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Aramark by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

