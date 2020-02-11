AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $115.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.40.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,633. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 32.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 187,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,832 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 197,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 343,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.