Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AUY. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $4.50 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.41.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 725,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 188,447 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Yamana Gold by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

