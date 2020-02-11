Analysts Expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.73 Million

Brokerages expect GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) to post sales of $361.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GrubHub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $361.74 million and the lowest is $361.71 million. GrubHub posted sales of $323.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrubHub will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GrubHub.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $341.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Cowen downgraded shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other GrubHub news, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $5,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,070 shares of company stock worth $774,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in GrubHub in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in GrubHub by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GrubHub by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in GrubHub by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.80 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

