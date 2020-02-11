Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) to announce $139.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $139.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $628.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.34 million to $631.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.39 million, with estimates ranging from $606.23 million to $610.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cactus.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cactus in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Cactus has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,115,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,838,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,275,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cactus by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 866,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cactus by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 85,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

