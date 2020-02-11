Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $18.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $34.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $35.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.51 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $126.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOLS. Leerink Swann started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Evolus has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evolus by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evolus by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evolus by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cactus Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.63 Million
Cactus Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.63 Million
Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million
Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million
$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc This Quarter
$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc This Quarter
$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. This Quarter
$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. This Quarter
Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp.
Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp.
Capital Management Corp VA Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson
Capital Management Corp VA Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report