Analysts Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report sales of $18.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $34.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.50 million to $35.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.51 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $126.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evolus.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOLS. Leerink Swann started coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18. Evolus has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $422,423.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Evolus by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Evolus by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Evolus by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

