$5.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) to report $5.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.49 billion and the lowest is $5.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $17.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.75 billion to $18.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.15.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeff A. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total transaction of $1,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 317.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

