$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will report $6.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.47 billion. Amgen reported sales of $5.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.16 billion to $26.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.41 billion to $26.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.81. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

