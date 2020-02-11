Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes $335,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $121,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 494,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $96,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $209.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Barclays cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

