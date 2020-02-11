Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $130.69 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $131.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.3368 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

