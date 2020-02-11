Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 109.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $153.44 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $162.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

