Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.44. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

