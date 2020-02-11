Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

