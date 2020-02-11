Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,770,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after purchasing an additional 711,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after purchasing an additional 656,054 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,844,000 after purchasing an additional 591,513 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after buying an additional 572,113 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

