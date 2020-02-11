Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,485 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period.

EEM stock opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.72 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.54.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

