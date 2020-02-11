Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 521.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.09. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $184.64 and a 52 week high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

