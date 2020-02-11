iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,663,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,010,000 after purchasing an additional 803,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,212,000 after buying an additional 685,789 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,762,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,490,000 after buying an additional 322,840 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,203,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,409,000 after buying an additional 198,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,100,000 after buying an additional 169,778 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.45 and a twelve month high of $115.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

