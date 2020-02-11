Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,469 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 364,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,469 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 801.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,116,000 after buying an additional 1,568,234 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,051,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

