Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.1% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.26 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

