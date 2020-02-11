Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $16.33 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

