Capital Advisors Inc. OK Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,964 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG stock opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $97.43 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock valued at $12,652,757 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.