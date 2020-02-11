Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 5,486 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $21,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 86,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 658,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 175,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL opened at $208.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $151.66 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Citigroup lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.