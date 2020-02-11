Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $21,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.29. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $113.96.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.