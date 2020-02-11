Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 117,521 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,521 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $21,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 531,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124,635 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 51,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Trimble by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $35.86 and a one year high of $46.25.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

In other Trimble news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $228,675.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $744,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

