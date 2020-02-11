Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,277 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $121.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.85.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

