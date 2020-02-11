Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $22.94 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day moving average is $125.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $2,966,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares in the company, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.