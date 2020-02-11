Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $24.20 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,813 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NYSE AWK opened at $135.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

