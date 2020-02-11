Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys 164,842 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 489,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,353,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.76.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

