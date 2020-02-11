Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 40,450 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $37,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of TECH opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $178.28 and a 1 year high of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.74.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at $584,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock valued at $14,482,152. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

