Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $179,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Edward Jones downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $240.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $240.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

