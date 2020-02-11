Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 182,406 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,406 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $48,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 179.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2,153.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Danaher by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,561,184.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,509 shares of company stock valued at $39,626,749 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. UBS Group upped their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

Shares of DHR opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

