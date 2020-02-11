Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,674 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $50,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,072,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $1,508.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,422.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.30. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,509.50. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.