Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 66.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 892,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 357,533 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 771,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 143,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 750,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.35.

HL opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05, a PEG ratio of 228.67 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $57,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,013 shares in the company, valued at $348,643.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

