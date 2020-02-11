Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 29,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 85.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after buying an additional 922,937 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 22.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,494,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,999 shares of company stock worth $915,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Capital upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.