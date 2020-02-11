Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 58.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $52.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

